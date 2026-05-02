Chennai: Slaughterhouse worker sets wife on fire over financial dispute

The suspect, Vijay Kirubanandam, a slaughterhouse worker, was detained by a special police team. His wife, Gomathi Vijay (34), suffered burn injuries to her face, neck, and chest.



The dispute began after Gomathi received Rs 8 lakh from her father's property six months ago, which Vijay and his mother took control of. When she demanded the money back, Vijay threatened to desert her and bring back another woman he had married.



On the night of April 28, during an argument, Vijay poured petrol on Gomathi and set her on fire. Water was poured on her immediately, preventing more severe injuries.