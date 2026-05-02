Tamil Nadu: 2 Andhra devotees die en route to Palani as car veers off road

Annadurai (33) of Nalagampalli village in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, along with his family, was visiting Palani Murugan temple. Annadurai, along with his wife Swapna (24), their seven-month-old girl Aniya Sri and three relatives began their journey from Chittoor in a car. Hemachandran (28) from the same area drove the car.

After travelling via Karur and Dindigul, they reached Oddanchatram on Saturday morning. From there, they proceeded towards Palani on the Dindigul–Pollachi four-lane road. Near Sathirapatti tollgate, the driver suddenly lost control and the car overturned into a roadside ditch.

In the accident, child Aniya Sri and relative Manjula (38), who were trapped inside the mangled car, died on the spot. Relatives Baskaran (26) and Vanitha (44) sustained serious injuries, while Annadurai and three others suffered minor injuries. On receiving information, Sathirapatti police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and sent them to a private hospital in Oddanchatram for treatment.