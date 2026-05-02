Duo arrested for hoarding LPG cylinders, police amplifies crackdown in Chennai

The accused were Neelamegam (78) and his son Kumar (41). Acting on a specific tip-off, a team from the Tiruvanmiyur police station searched the residence and found commercial and domestic LPG cylinders stored without proper authorisation.

According to the police, the duo charged Rs 3,000 per domestic cylinder and charged Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 above the official price for commercial cylinders. The cylinders were supplied through underground channels, they said.