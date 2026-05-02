Chennai: Accountant, husband booked for swindling pharma firm

CHENNAI: Fathima Beevi (34), an accountant, and her husband Deepan Raj (35), of Tiruvottiyur, were booked for allegedly defrauding an export-import firm of Rs 35 lakh.
The couple is accused of diverting company funds and misusing business transactions in Mannadi.
Prabhu (41), who runs Pharma International on Armenian Street, filed the complaint.
Fathima Beevi joined the company in 2022 and managed its bank accounts. Between January and October 2025, she allegedly transferred Rs 35 lakh from the company's account to Deepan's account through multiple unauthorised transactions.
She also set up firms in the names of Deepan Raj and her mother-in-law, Gaja Lakshmi.
Goods belonging to the company were reportedly diverted and sold to these firms, resulting in financial losses.
When Prabhu requested the company's financial records, the accountant claimed the accounting software had malfunctioned.