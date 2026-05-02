Brothers awaiting board exam results drown in canal in Erode

ERODE: Minor brothers who were awaiting their board exam results have drowned in a canal in Erode district while spending their summer holidays at their aunt's place, police said.
According to Arachalur Police, Santhosh, aged 17, and his younger brother Sanjai, aged 15, natives of Musiri village in Tiruchy district, came to Gopaliparai hamlet near Arachalur to their Aunt's house a couple of days ago after writing their Class 12 and 10 board examinations, respectively.
According to the police, on Friday, both boys went to the nearby Lower Bhavani Project canal to take a bath. It was alleged that while taking a bath, both boys went to a deeper area of the canal and went missing.
As they didn't return home, even two hours after they left, their aunt grew suspicious and informed the Fire and Rescue Services, Chennimalai. A rescue team from the department rushed to the spot. After a few minutes of searching, they located the dead bodies of the brothers and sent them to the hospital. Arachalur police have registered a case of death due to drowning and are investigating further.