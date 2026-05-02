Brothers awaiting board exam results drown in canal in Erode

According to Arachalur Police, Santhosh, aged 17, and his younger brother Sanjai, aged 15, natives of Musiri village in Tiruchy district, came to Gopaliparai hamlet near Arachalur to their Aunt's house a couple of days ago after writing their Class 12 and 10 board examinations, respectively.

According to the police, on Friday, both boys went to the nearby Lower Bhavani Project canal to take a bath. It was alleged that while taking a bath, both boys went to a deeper area of the canal and went missing.