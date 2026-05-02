Chennai: 31-yr-old drowns in slush at Vallur dam

Aravind had visited the dam on the Kosasthalaiyar River on his day off with his friends. He slipped and got stuck in the slush and subsequently drowned.

His friends immediately alerted the police through the emergency helpline. The Minjur police and personnel from the Ponneri fire and rescue station rushed to search for him.

The team recovered his body, trapped under mud, nearly an hour later. His body was then sent to Government Stanley Hospital for a postmortem. The Minjur police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.