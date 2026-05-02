Rename 'Paraicheri' in Virudhunagar as North Acham Thavirthan: Residents

CHENNAI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) state secretary P Shanmugam on Saturday said residents of Acham Thavirthan village in Srivilliputhur union of Virudhunagar district have been demanding for years that the name of their habitation "Paraicheri" be changed in official records.
In a social media post, he highlighted that the settlement, predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Caste residents, continues to be recorded as "Paraicheri" in government documents. Villagers have been urging authorities to rename it as "North Acham Thavirthan", citing concerns over the existing name.
He said that in 2015, the CPM and the anti-untouchability front had submitted representations to government officials and also filed a case before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. Although the case was dismissed, efforts to secure a name change continued, with recommendations reportedly made by the Tahsildar and the District Collector.
Despite this, the name remains unchanged in official records and electoral rolls. Shanmugam pointed out that ahead of the recent Assembly election, villagers had announced a boycott of the election over the issue. Following talks with officials, they withdrew the boycott after being assured that steps would be taken once a new government assumes office.
He added that he visited the village on Friday along with party state secretariat member K Arjunan and Virudhunagar district secretary A Gurusamy and assured residents that the party would take up the matter with the Rural Development Department Minister and officials after the formation of the new government, and pursue steps to effect the change through a government gazette notification.