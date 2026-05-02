Mumbai Indians restricted to 159 for 7 by Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Dhir (57 off 37 balls) walked in after opener Will Jacks was dismissed for just one run in the second over and steadied the innings, adding 40 runs for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav (21).

CSK’s left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad (2/26) was the pick of the bowlers, dismissing Ryan Rickelton (37) and Tilak Varma (5), while Anshul Kamboj (3/32) kept things tight with disciplined spells.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Ryan Rickelton 37, Naman Dhir 57; Noor Ahmed 2/26, Anshul Kamboj 3/32).