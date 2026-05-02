VCK's one move could have altered TN's political course: Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: In what appears to be a veiled threat to alliance leader DMK, Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday said the VCK chose to prioritise the stability of the Secular Progressive Alliance over securing more seats, arguing that pushing harder during seat-sharing talks or yielding to offers to quit the alliance could have “turned the State’s political landscape upside down”.
Defending the party’s approach, he said the decision was aimed at preserving alliance cohesion and preventing instability, even as there had been sustained attempts over the past two years to weaken the combine by targeting the VCK and its leadership.
In a video message, Thirumavalavan also took aim at actor-politician Vijay, alleging that his criticism of the BJP lacked consistency. He said Vijay appeared focused on dislodging the DMK government without offering a clear alternative, warning that such a stance could indirectly aid forces opposed to secularism.
Expressing confidence in the alliance’s prospects, the VCK chief said field feedback pointed to a decisive win for the DMK-led front. He said the VCK expected to win all eight constituencies it contested.
Dismissing exit polls as unreliable, he said opposition votes were fragmented across parties, including the AIADMK, reducing their overall impact.
He also rejected criticism over seat-sharing and candidate selection, saying decisions were made with a broader political perspective, prioritising alliance strength over seat maximisation.
Urging cadres to stay confident ahead of counting, Thirumavalavan said the party would continue its political and social work regardless of the outcome.