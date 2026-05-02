VCK's one move could have altered TN's political course: Thirumavalavan

Defending the party’s approach, he said the decision was aimed at preserving alliance cohesion and preventing instability, even as there had been sustained attempts over the past two years to weaken the combine by targeting the VCK and its leadership.

In a video message, Thirumavalavan also took aim at actor-politician Vijay, alleging that his criticism of the BJP lacked consistency. He said Vijay appeared focused on dislodging the DMK government without offering a clear alternative, warning that such a stance could indirectly aid forces opposed to secularism.

Expressing confidence in the alliance’s prospects, the VCK chief said field feedback pointed to a decisive win for the DMK-led front. He said the VCK expected to win all eight constituencies it contested.