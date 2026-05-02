CMRL’s ridership crossed 90.18 lakh in April

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has reported that 90,18,069 passengers travelled on the Metro Rail services in April 2026. The highest single-day ridership was recorded on April 2, with 3,65,807 passengers.
Among the various ticketing modes, NCMC Singara Chennai Cards were the most widely used, accounting for 45,18,247 passengers, followed by single journey paper QR/token tickets with 17,83,530 passengers. Other modes included CMRL Travel Cards 25,659 and static QR tickets at stations 1,89,993.
Digital ticketing platforms also saw significant usage, with ONDC leading at 11,48,235 users, followed by WhatsApp 4,20,792, PayTM 2,82,290, PhonePe 2,39,157, Chennai One App 1,84,785, online bookings 1,23,723, and the CMRL mobile app 61,393. Additionally, event-based QR tickets and (IPL matche) accounted for 40,265 passengers.
CMRL offers a 20% discount on digital ticketing services, excluding paper QR tickets purchased at counters.