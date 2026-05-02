Chennai: Woman held for cheating elderly fruit seller with fake toy note

The accused, identified as Bakkialakshmi (35), a homemaker from Ernavur, reportedly handed over a fake Rs 500 note — resembling children’s toy money— to Jayalakshmi (67) of Ambattur, who has been selling mangoes at the Tiruvottiyur market on Vallalar Salai for the past 40 years.

According to police, she sold the accused Rs 150 worth of mangoes and also returned change for the fake note. The fraud came to light only after the victim realised she had been cheated and shared her ordeal with fellow traders.