Chennai: Family of 3 run over by lorry in Madhavaram

The victims were Karthikeyan (40), a driver from Ambattur, his wife Premalatha (36), and their son Inba Selvan (8), a Class 3 student. According to police, the family was returning home from a relative's house in Manali when the accident occurred.



Investigators report that the incident began when an Andhra Pradesh-bound bus exited the terminus through its second gate, turning onto the 200 feet road. To avoid colliding with the bus as it rounded the bend, Karthikeyan, riding his motorcycle in the same direction, moved toward the right side of the road. At that moment, a container lorry approaching from behind struck the motorcycle.