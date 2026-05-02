Chennai: Family of 3 run over by lorry in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: A couple and their young son died on Friday night after a container lorry struck their motorcycle and ran over them near the Madhavaram roundabout, close to the Madhavaram Mofussil Bus Terminus.
The victims were Karthikeyan (40), a driver from Ambattur, his wife Premalatha (36), and their son Inba Selvan (8), a Class 3 student. According to police, the family was returning home from a relative's house in Manali when the accident occurred.
Investigators report that the incident began when an Andhra Pradesh-bound bus exited the terminus through its second gate, turning onto the 200 feet road. To avoid colliding with the bus as it rounded the bend, Karthikeyan, riding his motorcycle in the same direction, moved toward the right side of the road. At that moment, a container lorry approaching from behind struck the motorcycle.
The impact threw all three onto the road, and the lorry ran over them. They sustained fatal injuries and died on impact.
Motorists passing by on the route alerted the police. Personnel from the Madhavaram traffic police and the Traffic Investigation Wing soon arrived at the scene. The bodies were recovered and sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem examination.
A complaint was filed, and the inspector of the Madhavaram Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case. Police arrested the lorry driver, Anbarasu (44) from Kancheepuram, and further investigation is under way.