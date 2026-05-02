Congress functionary held on land grab charges in Tenkasi

TENKASI: A district Congress minority wing functionary was arrested by police on Saturday for land grabbing near Tenkasi.
Ganapathi (74), of Anaikarai Street in Tenkasi, owns 2.64 acres of agricultural land near Ayyiraperi.
Lakshmanan (65), of Ayyiraperi, the district vice-president of the Congress SC/ST wing, allegedly claimed the land as his own and engaged in a dispute with Ganapathi.
Despite both civil court and the HC ruling in Ganapathi's favour, Lakshmanan allegedly planted coconut saplings on the land and threatened Ganapathi not to enter the land.
Based on a complaint, police arrested Lakshmanan on Saturday.