Snake-hunt ahead of May 4 vote counting in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Well before Election Commission officials began a formal counting of votes, scheduled on May 4, for the Puducherry Union Territory, a snake-hunting operation was conducted at Lawspet to ensure the smooth conduct of the poll process.
Counting is set to take place at three centres in the area, where candidates, agents, and supporters are expected to gather. Observers noted that the grounds at these centres had overgrown bushes, raising concerns about the possible presence of snakes.
Fearing that snakes emerging from the bushes could disrupt the counting process, the election authorities directed the forest department to search. Following this, forest and fire personnel jointly inspected the bushes across all three centres to check for snakes.