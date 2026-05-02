Snake-hunt ahead of May 4 vote counting in Puducherry

Counting is set to take place at three centres in the area, where candidates, agents, and supporters are expected to gather. Observers noted that the grounds at these centres had overgrown bushes, raising concerns about the possible presence of snakes.

Fearing that snakes emerging from the bushes could disrupt the counting process, the election authorities directed the forest department to search. Following this, forest and fire personnel jointly inspected the bushes across all three centres to check for snakes.