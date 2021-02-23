Omandurar hosp completes 7 yrs, Health Secy appreciates services

Chennai :

The official appreciated the doctors and staff for successfully providing treatment to thousands of patients over the years.





“The doctors at the hospital have conducted more than 40,000 surgeries, including 8 heart transplants, cadaver transplantations, organ donation, more than 100 radiotherapy procedures for cancer patients, 400 Cath lab procedures and neuro Cath lab procedures. About 24 lakhs other patients have been treated at the hospital in the last seven years, including many life-saving procedures, “ said Radhakrishnan.





The Health Secretary also inaugurated a reverse osmosis plant for dialysis patients that was donated by the Rajasthan Cosmo Club Platinum Trust as part of the CSR activity.