Krishnagiri man trampled by wild elephant

COIMBATORE: An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Krishnagiri, near the state border, on Wednesday.
Seenappa (65), a loadman from Neralagiri village near Veppanahalli, was walking in the locality when he reportedly came face to face with a wild elephant in the early hours.
In the sudden attack, the elephant trampled him to death on the spot. On receiving information, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body, which was later sent to the Krishnagiri GH for post-mortem.
Forest officials have since intensified monitoring in the area to prevent wild elephant movemen into human settlements.