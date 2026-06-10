Thoothukudi woman held for house break-in in T Nagar; 96 sovereigns of gold, 780 kg silver recovered

According to police, the complainant, V Sujatha (60), who resides in an apartment on Tilak Street with her family, was away at work when the incident occurred. Her husband, Venkateswara Rao, who returned home from outstation on June 1, found the front door broken open.

On checking, he found a cupboard in the bedroom broken into. The intruders had decamped with about 1 kg of gold and diamond jewellery, along with silver articles.

Based on Sujatha's complaint, Pondy Bazaar police registered a case. Perusing the CCTV footage, the police zeroed in on the suspect. On June 8 (Monday), a police team detained Sumathi (47) of Thalavaipuram, Thoothukudi district. The police said that her husband broke into the apartment and hid the spoils at Sumathi's house in Thoothukudi.

Sumathi was arrested for concealing stolen property. A special team is searching for the main accused, Sumathi's husband, who remains at large.

The woman was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.