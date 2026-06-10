YouTuber Mukthar arrested in Karnataka

In connection with the case, the police had already arrested Suriya Siva (33), son of DMK MP Tiruchy Siva, on June 4, after which Mukthar went into hiding.

Suriya made the alleged derogatory comments on the YouTube channel "MY INDIA 24X7", run by Mukthar. As there was a delay in arresting Mukthar, the police faced criticism from several quarters, including the complainant, Alisha Abdullah.

A police team that was on the lookout for Mukthar traced him to Mandya and picked him up on Tuesday (June 9). He was brought to the city on Wednesday (June 10).