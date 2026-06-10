YouTuber Mukthar arrested in Karnataka

CHENNAI: The Chennai police arrested YouTuber Mukthar Ahamed from a hideout in Mandya in Karnataka for platforming obscene and derogatory remarks about the racer and former BJP functionary, Alisha Abdullah and her newborn child in his YouTube channel.
In connection with the case, the police had already arrested Suriya Siva (33), son of DMK MP Tiruchy Siva, on June 4, after which Mukthar went into hiding.
Suriya made the alleged derogatory comments on the YouTube channel "MY INDIA 24X7", run by Mukthar. As there was a delay in arresting Mukthar, the police faced criticism from several quarters, including the complainant, Alisha Abdullah.
A police team that was on the lookout for Mukthar traced him to Mandya and picked him up on Tuesday (June 9). He was brought to the city on Wednesday (June 10).
The police said that Mukthar already has two similar cases against him and that they have received over 20 complaints for his consistently disparaging remarks.
Greater Chennai Police (GCP) warned of severe action against those who make obscene and derogatory remarks against women on social media.