Two cops among 6 held for robbing Kerala bizman

The group took Perumalsamy to Usilampatti in Madurai and robbed him of a one-sovereign gold chain, a laptop, two mobile phones and Rs 2.63 lakh that had been kept in his car. The group then left him back in Andipatti with his car. He realised they were not CBI officers and filed a complaint with the Palanichettipatti police.

A special team was formed to nab the accused, and it was revealed that Karuppaiah was involved in the crime. Based on the information, the police arrested the six suspects from Usilampatti.

The accused were Naganarendran (43) of Dindigul, Karuppaiah, Rajkumar (45) of Usilampatti, Ponnusamy (61) and Jothibas (35) of Perungamanallur, and Bharath (35) of Guruvilampatti. Naganarendran and Ponnusamy are former policemen who were dismissed from service for alleged involvement in criminal activities while in the force.