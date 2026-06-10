Two cops among 6 held for robbing Kerala bizman

THENI: The police arrested six people, including two policemen, for posing as CBI officers and abducting a Kerala businessman and robbing him of jewellery, cash and valuables.
Perumalsamy (47) of Idukki purchases and supplies firewood to tea estates. He was in Palanichettipatti near Theni and had parked his car near an eatery on Cumbum Road to speak with his friend Karuppaiah (46) of Seelayampatti. Three men then arrived in another car and claimed to be CBI officers.
They told Perumalsamy to step away for questioning, and when he refused, they shoved him in their car. Other associates of the trio forced Karuppaiah into Perumalsamy's car and drove away.
The group took Perumalsamy to Usilampatti in Madurai and robbed him of a one-sovereign gold chain, a laptop, two mobile phones and Rs 2.63 lakh that had been kept in his car. The group then left him back in Andipatti with his car. He realised they were not CBI officers and filed a complaint with the Palanichettipatti police.
A special team was formed to nab the accused, and it was revealed that Karuppaiah was involved in the crime. Based on the information, the police arrested the six suspects from Usilampatti.
The accused were Naganarendran (43) of Dindigul, Karuppaiah, Rajkumar (45) of Usilampatti, Ponnusamy (61) and Jothibas (35) of Perungamanallur, and Bharath (35) of Guruvilampatti. Naganarendran and Ponnusamy are former policemen who were dismissed from service for alleged involvement in criminal activities while in the force.