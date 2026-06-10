Nirmalkumar rolls out 10 monitoring teams, 125 patrol vehicles to curb outages

Electricity Resources and Law Minister R Nirmalkumar flagged off the vehicles at the TNPDCL headquarters in Chennai, a day after chairing a high-level review meeting attended by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and senior power sector officials.

The move comes against the backdrop of widespread complaints over prolonged and frequent power interruptions in several parts of the city and neighbouring districts over the past few weeks.

Following the review meeting, TNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan ordered the immediate formation of 10 special monitoring teams to oversee outage management and coordinate restoration efforts across the State.