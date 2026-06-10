TN Minister Rajmohan, Priya share stage at Ripon Building amid recent political controversy

Among Class 12 students, 293 who scored more than 500 marks out of 600 received Rs 1,500 each, while 30 students who secured centums in individual subjects were awarded Rs 10,000 each. Incentives were also presented to 391 teachers who achieved a 100% pass rate in their subjects and 30 teachers whose students scored centums.

For the Class 10 examinations, 749 students who scored more than 400 marks out of 500 received Rs 1,500 each. Thirteen students who secured centums in individual subjects received Rs 1,000 each. Awards were also distributed to 513 teachers who achieved a 100% pass rate and 13 teachers who guided students to score centums.

Addressing the gathering, Rajmohan said the recognition would be a matter of pride for students, parents and teachers, describing the achievement as comparable to winning a Nobel Prize in life. He urged teachers to pay equal attention to slow learners and high achievers, noted that many government school students had gone on to occupy top positions in leading companies, and encouraged students to remain connected to their roots.