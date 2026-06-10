TN Minister Rajmohan, Priya share stage at Ripon Building amid recent political controversy

CHENNAI: Nearly a week after a controversy over the alleged ill-treatment of TVK's Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA Pallavi by Chennai Mayor Priya at Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) events, School Education Minister Rajmohan visited the Ripon Building on Wednesday and shared the stage with the Mayor at a civic function, signalling a cordial atmosphere despite the recent political friction.
Rajmohan, the first minister to attend an official function at the GCC headquarters since the TVK government assumed office on May 13, joined Mayor Priya in distributing educational incentives to students, teachers and headmasters for their achievements during the 2025-26 academic year.
The function, held at the Amma Maligai Auditorium in the Ripon Building, honoured students from GCC schools who secured high marks in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, besides recognising teachers and headmasters who contributed to the improved academic performance of civic schools.
The GCC operates 417 schools across Chennai, including 206 primary schools, 130 middle schools, 46 high schools and 35 higher secondary schools, with a total enrolment of 1,08,178 students. Of the 81 high and higher secondary schools, 24 recorded a 100% pass rate in the 2025-26 board examinations, including 22 schools in Class 10 and two schools in Class 12. Each of these institutions received an educational incentive of Rs 1 lakh.
Cash awards were also presented to 34 headmasters whose schools improved their pass percentages compared with the previous year. First-prize winners received Rs 5,000, second-prize winners Rs 3,000 and third-prize winners Rs 2,000.
Among Class 12 students, 293 who scored more than 500 marks out of 600 received Rs 1,500 each, while 30 students who secured centums in individual subjects were awarded Rs 10,000 each. Incentives were also presented to 391 teachers who achieved a 100% pass rate in their subjects and 30 teachers whose students scored centums.
For the Class 10 examinations, 749 students who scored more than 400 marks out of 500 received Rs 1,500 each. Thirteen students who secured centums in individual subjects received Rs 1,000 each. Awards were also distributed to 513 teachers who achieved a 100% pass rate and 13 teachers who guided students to score centums.
Addressing the gathering, Rajmohan said the recognition would be a matter of pride for students, parents and teachers, describing the achievement as comparable to winning a Nobel Prize in life. He urged teachers to pay equal attention to slow learners and high achievers, noted that many government school students had gone on to occupy top positions in leading companies, and encouraged students to remain connected to their roots.
The minister also thanked Chief Minister Vijay for extending continued support to government school education and efforts to improve learning outcomes across the state.