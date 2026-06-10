Applications open for lateral entry admissions to BE, BTech courses in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has invited applications from eligible candidates for direct admission into the second year of BE and BTech degree programmes under the lateral entry scheme for 2026-27.
The admission process covers government engineering colleges, government aided Engineering colleges, university departments and Constituent Colleges of Anna university, Annamalai University, and various self-financing engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu.
Candidates who have completed a Polytechnic Diploma in a relevant engineering discipline are eligible to apply. BSc degree holders who studied mathematics either at the Higher Secondary level or students who have completed BS Mathematics are also eligible.
Applications must be submitted online – www.tnlea.com before July 7. “Candidates are advised to visit the official website for detailed information for eligibility conditions, required documents, application fees, counselling procedures, and other admission related guidelines,” stated DoTE.