Ponnusamy, Arasan criticise DMK, VCK leadership, hail Vijay's govt

Highlighting TVK's electoral performance, he said Vijay had not undertaken an extensive campaign during the Assembly elections. However, he asserted that the party's symbol and Vijay's popularity among voters played a decisive role in securing the party's victory.

Criticising VCK president Thirumavalavan, Ponnusamy described him as a capable leader but alleged that he appeared hesitant in taking independent decisions. He further claimed that Thirumavalavan often relied on consultations with DMK leaders before making important political decisions.

"A leader should be able to think and act independently," Ponnusamy said, urging the VCK chief to support the state government and allow it to function without unnecessary disruptions.

Speaking at the event, Kumbakonam Arasan said his party had supported TVK during the 2026 Assembly elections despite facing criticism from political opponents.

"We knew then that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam would come to power," Arasan said.

He urged critics to give the newly formed government time to perform, comparing it to a newborn child that must first learn to stand and walk before being judged. Arasan expressed confidence that the TVK government would work for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and provide effective governance under Chief Minister Vijay's leadership.