Duo held for peddling sedatives in Tiruchy

Based on a tip-off, the Palakkarai police rushed to Ramamurthy Nagar in Sangiliyandapuram and found two people loitering suspiciously. When they secured the duo, the police found sedative pills on their person intended to sell.

Subsequently, the police seized pills, saline water and syringes from the duo, who were identified as Gopalakrishnan (39) from Sangiliyandapuram and Ilayaraja (44), a history sheeter. Both were arrested.