CM Vijay to attend Niti meet in Delhi on June 11; calls on Prez, V-P, Gandhis

On his second official visit to the national capital since assuming office in May, Vijay called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President's office shared a picture of the meeting in a social media post.

"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said.

He also met Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan at his official residence. "The Vice President conveyed his heartfelt best wishes to the Chief Minister, expressing hopes that Tamil Nadu would be guided to new heights as a state filled with peace, progress, and prosperity," the Vice President posted on X.

Later, the TVK founder met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the former’s 10, Janpath residence.