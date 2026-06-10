CM Vijay to attend Niti meet in Delhi on June 11; calls on Prez, V-P, Gandhis

CHENNAI/New Delhi: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday embarked on a three-day visit to New Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting on Thursday.
On his second official visit to the national capital since assuming office in May, Vijay called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The President's office shared a picture of the meeting in a social media post.
"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said.
He also met Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan at his official residence. "The Vice President conveyed his heartfelt best wishes to the Chief Minister, expressing hopes that Tamil Nadu would be guided to new heights as a state filled with peace, progress, and prosperity," the Vice President posted on X.
Later, the TVK founder met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi at the former’s 10, Janpath residence.
This was his first meeting with the Gandhis in New Delhi after assuming the post of chief minister. Rahul had attended Vijay's swearing-in ceremony in Chennai.
Sources said it was a courtesy meeting, and the Gandhis extended their best wishes to Vijay for the road ahead. The discussions focused on political developments and issues concerning the State and the country.
Two Congress lawmakers were recently inducted into the Vijay-led council of ministers, making the grand old party a part of the government in the southern state for the first time in 59 years.
Vijay is also scheduled to participate in the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he is expected to raise Tamil Nadu's financial and developmental concerns before the Union government.
Beyond official engagements, Vijay is likely to hold a separate meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is expected to return to Chennai on Friday evening.
During his maiden visit on May 27, he held high-profile meetings with Prime Minister Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted memoranda seeking support for several key projects and issues concerning Tamil Nadu.