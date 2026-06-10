Tamil Nadu: Teachers’ transfer counselling likely on July 6,7

To ensure that teachers are not disturbed with TET, the School Education Department pushed the counselling to another day.

The transfer counselling is usually conducted at the beginning of every academic year to promote eligible teachers and fill vacancies in state-run schools. The department has also stated that details of candidates who have applied for TET have been verified through the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) and have been forwarded to the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) for further processing.

In-service teachers will be writing the exam for 150 marks. It’s mandatory to clear the exam to continue in the post as per the 2025 Supreme Court order.

In the case of TET, as per the notification from the TRB, exams for paper I and II will be held on July 4 and 5.

For more information about it, visit www.trb.tn.gov.in