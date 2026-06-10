Centipede in biryani: Restaurant to pay Rs 1L compensation to customer

A bench comprising commission president D Gopinath and members Kavitha Kannan and TR Sivakumhar held the restaurant chain liable for deficiency in food service and unfair trade practice, observing that supplying contaminated food amounted to serving unsafe and unhygienic food unfit for human consumption.



The complainant M Ahammed Sidhique purchased the bucket biryani for Rs 3,500 from the Perambur outlet of the restaurant last December 30, during a ‘maruveedu’ function at his in-laws’.



According to the complaint, family members, including children and elderly, were having the dish when a child allegedly noticed an insect in it. The complainant inspected it and realised it was a dead centiped