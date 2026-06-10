Sewage let into lakes: Coimbatore Corporation to restore sewage treatment plants

Corporation Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja on Wednesday inspected the sewage treatment facilities at Valankulam following allegations that untreated wastewater was entering the lake due to malfunctioning treatment infrastructure.



During the inspection, officials found that a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 2 million litres per day (MLD) had not been functioning properly for the past two years. Another STP with a treatment capacity of 3 MLD was found to be receiving little or no sewage owing to blockages in its feeder pipelines, resulting in wastewater bypassing the facility and flowing directly into the lake.