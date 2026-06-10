Sewage let into lakes: Coimbatore Corporation to restore sewage treatment plants

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has initiated measures to restore sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Valankulam after complaints that untreated sewage was being discharged into the lake, threatening the waterbody's ecology.
Corporation Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja on Wednesday inspected the sewage treatment facilities at Valankulam following allegations that untreated wastewater was entering the lake due to malfunctioning treatment infrastructure.
During the inspection, officials found that a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 2 million litres per day (MLD) had not been functioning properly for the past two years. Another STP with a treatment capacity of 3 MLD was found to be receiving little or no sewage owing to blockages in its feeder pipelines, resulting in wastewater bypassing the facility and flowing directly into the lake.
The inspection also revealed that the 3-MLD plant had been shown as operational despite not receiving sewage inflow for nearly two years. Electricity consumption records indicated that substantial power charges had been incurred during this period.
Therefore, Teja directed officials to immediately remove the blockages and restore both treatment plants to full operational capacity. He also ordered an inquiry into the lapses, directed the recovery of the electricity expenditure from the contractor concerned, and instructed officials to initiate disciplinary action against those found responsible.
The Commissioner further ordered an investigation into allegations that waste from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital may be entering Valankulam and sought a detailed report from the concerned departments.
The action follows representations made by Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu, a conservation organisation, that raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the lake and urged authorities to prevent untreated sewage from entering the water body and ensure the proper functioning of the treatment facilities.