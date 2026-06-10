Plea in Madras HC seeks disqualification of 3 AIADMK rebel MLAs

The petition noted that after winning 108 seats in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, TVK emerged as the single largest party but fell short of the 118-seat majority mark. It stated that TVK formed the government following discussions with other political parties.

He further submitted that AIADMK split into two factions, with the CV Shanmugham-led group supporting the TVK government during the confidence motion, while the faction headed by its General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, voted against the ruling party. Subsequently, the EPS-led faction filed petitions before the Speaker seeking action under the Tenth Schedule against members of the rival faction.

According to the petitioner, AIADMK MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), KS Jayakumar (Perundurai) and P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) later resigned from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and joined the ruling TVK.

He contended that these three MLAs, against whom proceedings under the Tenth Schedule had already been initiated and were pending, tendered their resignations from the Assembly. The resignations were accepted by the Speaker and notified through Gazette notifications.