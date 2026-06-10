Those joining Annamalai’s movement not from BJP: Muruganandham

TIRUCHY: Those joining the former state BJP president K Annamalai’s movement are not actual members of the BJP, as the real cadres will never follow an individual, said the State General Secretary Karuppu M Muruganandham here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Thanjavur district BJP functionaries meeting, Muruganandham said, a democratic country allows anyone to start their own movements and thus former state president Annamalai launched his movement, and this will never affect the party in any form.
“The BJP cadres will never follow a particular individual or promote an individual, and so those who join the movement are not the real BJP cadre,” Muruganandham said.
Stating that the people elected a government without knowing their MLAs, Muruganandham said, the result of electing an inefficient government is out now, and the political scenario in Tamil Nadu will change, and the TVK government will never last for many years, he stressed.
Answering a query about the alliance between the DMK and the BJP, Muruganandham said that the ideology of both parties is different, and so there is little possibility of an alliance, but still, the national leadership only would decide on the alliance, he said.
Meanwhile, he refused the information about a change in the state leadership and claimed that it was a conspiracy against the state BJP by a few forces. He also said that neither the BJP nor the RSS back Annamalai.