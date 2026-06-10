Those joining Annamalai’s movement not from BJP: Muruganandham

Speaking on the sidelines of the Thanjavur district BJP functionaries meeting, Muruganandham said, a democratic country allows anyone to start their own movements and thus former state president Annamalai launched his movement, and this will never affect the party in any form.

“The BJP cadres will never follow a particular individual or promote an individual, and so those who join the movement are not the real BJP cadre,” Muruganandham said.

Stating that the people elected a government without knowing their MLAs, Muruganandham said, the result of electing an inefficient government is out now, and the political scenario in Tamil Nadu will change, and the TVK government will never last for many years, he stressed.