What are the top headlines of today, June 22, 2026 ?

All 5 dead in gas leak at TN factory hail from Odisha, working to bring back their bodies: Minister

Odisha's Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia on Monday said efforts are being made to bring back the mortal remains of the five women who died in an ammonia gas leak at a private fish meal export factory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur to their native place in Keonjhar district as soon as possible.