What are the top headlines of today, June 22, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 13 headlines of the day (June 22, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
Tamil Nadu: Ammonia leak death toll climbs to five; 67 workers remain hospitalised
The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a shrimp processing unit in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district increased to five on Monday, with 67 workers continuing to undergo treatment at hospitals across Chennai and neighbouring districts.
History sheeters held amid revenge angle probe of Armstrong murder case
A history-sheeter was arrested in Arakkonam after intelligence inputs suggested the possibility of retaliatory attacks linked to the murder of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state president K Armstrong.
All 5 dead in gas leak at TN factory hail from Odisha, working to bring back their bodies: Minister
Odisha's Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia on Monday said efforts are being made to bring back the mortal remains of the five women who died in an ammonia gas leak at a private fish meal export factory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur to their native place in Keonjhar district as soon as possible.
NEET-UG 2026: Wary, worn aspirants from Tamil Nadu skip re-test
Attendance was significantly lower in the NEET-UG 2026 re-test conducted across central Tamil Nadu districts, including Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Karur and Pudukkottai, on Sunday, with many students opting to skip the examination.
Chennai Police arrest 77 in week-long anti-drug drive
The Greater Chennai Police arrested 77 persons and registered 38 cases during a week-long special drive against narcotics across the city, seizing drugs, vehicles and cash from the accused.
TN govt to bear expenses of transporting victims’ bodies after ammonia leak, Minister Farvas tells TN Assembly
Labour Welfare Minister Mohamed Farvas on Monday informed the Assembly that the Tamil Nadu government will bear the expenses of transporting the bodies of the five deceased workers from northern states to their native places following the ammonia gas leak at a shrimp processing unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district.
TN Assembly witnesses uproar over ammonia leak, Mekedatu dam row, AIADMK walks out
The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed an uproar on Monday with the opposition DMK and AIADMK making a vain bid to initiate a discussion on the ammonia gas leak accident and Assembly resolution on Mekedatu dam, resulting in the AIADMK members staging a walkout.
Access to clean water a fundamental right, says Bombay HC; flags scarcity in Maharashtra
Access to clean and potable water is a fundamental right, the Bombay High Court on Monday said while expressing concern over water scarcity in the state, and sought to know from the government when the issue would be resolved.
Explosion as Qatar restarts gas export terminal hurts 54, leaves 18 missing
An explosion tore through Qatar's key natural gas export terminal Sunday night as workers tried to resume operations there after Iran bombed it during the war, causing a fire that hurt at least 54 people as another 18 were still missing hours later.
US, Iran wrap second day of talks after rough start
Senior negotiators from the US and Iran on Monday wrapped up a lengthy round of initial talks aimed at solidifying a permanent end to the war between the countries.
US strike on alleged drug boat kills 2, leaves 6 survivors, in eastern Pacific Ocean
The US military has conducted another strike against a boat accused of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Thursday, immediately killing two people and leaving six survivors amid an ongoing campaign against alleged traffickers in Latin America.
Keir Starmer resigns as UK PM, sets out timetable for new leader
Keir Starmer on Monday announced his resignation as British Prime Minister and the Leader of the Labour Party, setting out a timetable for his successor to be elected in the coming weeks and be in place by September.
Fire at building housing animation centre in Lucknow kills at least 14 students
At least 14 students were killed and four others injured after a massive fire blazed through a three-floor commercial building housing an animation centre in a residential area in north Lucknow on a busy Monday afternoon, trapping several people.