US, Iran wrap second day of talks after rough start

Yet the talks between the US and Iran, who were accompanied by Qatari and Pakistani officials, was jolted by blistering statements from US President Donald Trump, who from thousands of miles away from the Swiss negotiating venue at a mountainside resort near Lake Lucerne was firing off comments that offended the Iranians.

Iranian state media said talks had paused after the "publication of an insulting message by the US President".

The Iranian delegation then met with Qatari mediators and left the negotiating site, state media said. The senior US diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to brief journalists on the ongoing talks, said late Sunday that the Iranians remained on site and the negotiations were on.