Tamil Nadu: 2 dead, many critical after ammonia leak in factory

The Thiruvallur district police have registered a case under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 125 (a) (endangering life) and have secured two persons Joseph Jagan and Mohan from the top management of St Peter & Paul Seafoods Export factory in Kannigaipair village, near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district.

The deceased were identified as Jumani Juang (19) and Malothi (20), both natives of Odisha. Their bodies were kept at the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Earlier, the police had put the death toll at seven, but a CMO release and Health Minister KG Arunraj later confirmed it at two.

Speaking to reporters, after visiting the patients admitted to the Stanley Medical College and Hospital, Arunraj said that an ammonia gas leak with an impact of this scale has never happened in the State. Arunraj also strongly refuted rumours circulating on television channels and social media platforms claiming seven fatalities.

"Reports of seven deaths are entirely untrue. Officially, two individuals have succumbed after failing to respond to treatment, while 62 others are currently receiving intensive medical care, " the minister clarified.