History sheeters held amid revenge angle probe of Armstrong murder case

Jayapal has more than 13 criminal cases pending against him, including murder and attempt-to-murder cases. He is also an accused in the murder of notorious Pulianthope-based gangster Arcot Suresh.

Police sources said Jayapal was known to be a close associate of Armstrong, who was hacked to death in Chennai on July 5, 2024. With Armstrong's death anniversary approaching next month and several accused in the murder case having secured bail recently, intelligence agencies had warned of possible revenge attacks.