Access to clean water a fundamental right, says Bombay HC; flags scarcity in Maharashtra

The government informed the bench on Monday that potable water tankers were being provided periodically, but the petitioners said the supply was erratic.

The high court then said the government was not doing any "favours" by providing water tankers.

"Access to clean and potable water is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution, and the government has a duty to provide the same to all its citizens. Not just the Melghat region but the entire state is facing the issue of water scarcity," it said.

The court directed the government to inform it by when the issue would be resolved and what steps it has taken on the same, and posting the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.