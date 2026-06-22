All 5 dead in gas leak at TN factory hail from Odisha, working to bring back their bodies: Minister

The industrial accident occurred on Sunday at the factory in the Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam, according to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government.

A total of 74 workers were affected in the incident, while 67 others are undergoing treatment, it said.

Two fatalities were recorded by 8 pm on Sunday, while three additional deaths were reported overnight, it added.

Odisha Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathy told PTI, "Our officers are at the spot, and they have confirmed that five women from Odisha have died."