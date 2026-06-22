TN Assembly witnesses uproar over ammonia leak, Mekedatu dam row, AIADMK walks out

Immediately after the session commenced, Speaker JCD Prabhakar called upon Labour Welfare Minister J Mohamed Farvas to read out the official statement on the ammonia gas tragedy in Tiruvallur district that claimed the lives of five women workers. Both the opposition parties asked the Speaker to allow a discussion first.

Also, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, citing certain alleged violation, sought Prabhakar to allow a discussion on the Mekedatu dam resolution unanimously passed by the Assembly on June 19.

An argument ensued when the Speaker declined to allow any discussion before the government statement under Assembly rule110 was read out and also on the resolution that had already been passed.

When the minister's speech was frequently interrupted whenever he began to speak, the Speaker asked the members not to intervene and asked them to remain silent till Farvas read out the statement.