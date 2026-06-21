NEET UG 2026: Tough re-exam may lower cut-off marks

CHENNAI: The NEET UG re-examination, conducted across the country on Sunday under heightened security arrangements, is expected to result in a slight lowering of the MBBS admission cut-offs this year, according to education experts.
More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination held at 5,440 centres across 551 cities. In Tamil Nadu, over 1.40 lakh students took the test at 307 centres.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the re-examination after the May 3 NEET UG test was cancelled following a question paper leak.
Students who appeared for the re-test said the question paper was more difficult than the cancelled examination. Physics and Chemistry were reported to be challenging, while Botany and Zoology were comparatively easier.
As NEET UG is conducted for a total of 720 marks, the increased difficulty level is expected to affect the overall score distribution and admission cut-offs.
Speaking to DT Next, educationist Jayaprakash Gandhi said the May 3 examination was comparatively easier and the re-examination featured a tougher question paper.
"The higher difficulty level could lead to a marginal reduction in MBBS cut-offs for both government and private medical colleges this year," he said.
The examination was conducted under enhanced security measures, including biometric authentication, intensive frisking and additional surveillance at all centres.
Entry gates were closed at 1.30 pm, and candidates arriving late were not permitted to enter the examination centres.
A strict dress code was enforced. Candidates were allowed to wear light-coloured half-sleeve clothing with slippers or low-heeled sandals. Full-sleeve garments, shoes, jewellery, accessories, electronic devices and study materials were prohibited.
Students were permitted to carry only their admit card, a valid photo identity proof, a passport-size photograph and a transparent water bottle.