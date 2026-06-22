Fire at building housing animation centre in Lucknow kills at least 14 students

They were brought out from the terrace of an adjoining building, where rescue teams had drilled two large openings into the affected building to gain access while the fire was still raging.

Senior officials, including Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna and Lucknow Police Commissioner Amrendra Sengar, reached the spot to monitor the rescue operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the the loss of live and announced an an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short his visit to Aligarh and returned to Lucknow after receiving information about the fire tragedy.

"Some children have been caught in it and have lost their lives. Therefore, I have to return immediately," Adityanath told a gathering in Aligarh.

The chief minister expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident and said said he has directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to reach the spot and submit a report.

"I myself am also leaving for there so that we can go into the details of the entire matter, punish those responsible and also express our condolences to the affected families," he said.

This fire incident in Lucknow comes within weeks of a massive blaze in a south Delhi restaurant that killed over 20 people.

The building is located in the premium residential Aliganj neighbourhood dotted by commercial spaces including coaching centres, cafes, and walking distance to the Purania market.

Kiran Shukla, an animal rights activist, feared that animals in the pet clinic might have been caught in the blaze.

At least three bodies of animals wrapped in a blanket were taken out of the building at around 4.40 PM, PTI witnessed.

A police official said the local police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and teams from nearby fire stations were rushed with water tenders and firefighting equipment. Later, NDRF, SDRF, and civil defence teams also joined the rescue operation.

Visuals from the scene showed firefighting teams wearing safety gear climbing the building using ladders from outside. Another team was seen attempting to enter from the adjoining building of similar height by creating an access point from the upper side, while other teams continued efforts to douse the flames.

A local told PTI Videos during the rescue operation, "When I arrived at the spot, I saw smoke billowing from the building. Some students had already been rescued, and 4 to 5 students managed to come out of the building."

"However, some are still believed to be trapped inside, though the exact number has not been confirmed. Our only hope is that everyone comes out safely. The firefighters took some time to reach the spot," he said.