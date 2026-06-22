Chennai Police arrest 77 in week-long anti-drug drive

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police arrested 77 persons and registered 38 cases during a week-long special drive against narcotics across the city, seizing drugs, vehicles and cash from the accused.
The special operation was carried out between June 14 and June 20 under the direction of Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj. Police teams across the city's 12 districts intensified surveillance, conducted vehicle checks and targeted individuals involved in the possession, transportation and sale of narcotic substances.
According to police, the seized contraband included 22 kg of ganja, 831 grams of methamphetamine, 6 mg of opium, 2 mg of cocaine and 1,222 tablets.
Officials also confiscated four two-wheelers, an autorickshaw, a car and five mobile phones allegedly used in drug trafficking activities.
The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) played a key role in identifying suspects and gathering intelligence on drug distribution networks operating in the city. Based on the information provided by the unit, several accused were apprehended and handed over to the respective police stations for further action.
Police said the crackdown forms part of an intensified campaign against narcotics and banned tobacco products, including gutka and mawa, in Chennai.
The Greater Chennai Police warned that stringent legal action would be taken against those involved in drug-related offences. Officials also said steps would be initiated to freeze the bank accounts of offenders as part of efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks.