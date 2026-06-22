Chennai Police arrest 77 in week-long anti-drug drive

The special operation was carried out between June 14 and June 20 under the direction of Chennai Police Commissioner A Amalraj. Police teams across the city's 12 districts intensified surveillance, conducted vehicle checks and targeted individuals involved in the possession, transportation and sale of narcotic substances.

According to police, the seized contraband included 22 kg of ganja, 831 grams of methamphetamine, 6 mg of opium, 2 mg of cocaine and 1,222 tablets.