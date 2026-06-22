Tamil Nadu: Ammonia leak death toll climbs to five; 67 workers remain hospitalised

CHENNAI: The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a shrimp processing unit in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district increased to five on Monday, with 67 workers continuing to undergo treatment at hospitals across Chennai and neighbouring districts.
A Health and Family Welfare Department bulletin issued on Monday morning said a total of 74 persons were affected by the leak that occurred on Sunday at the facility located in the Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai area. While two deaths had been reported till 8 pm on Sunday, three more workers succumbed during the night, taking the toll to five. Two persons have since been discharged.
According to the department, those exposed to the gas reported symptoms including breathlessness, irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, coughing, chest discomfort and respiratory distress.
Of the 67 patients under treatment, 29 have been admitted to Vels Medical College Hospital, 18 to Venkateshwara Medical College Hospital, 10 to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and 10 to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Several patients are on ventilator support and under intensive monitoring.
The Health Department said emergency medical teams and ambulances were rushed to the site immediately after the incident. District administration officials, police personnel, fire and rescue services, and public health authorities were mobilised to coordinate relief and treatment measures.
“The Health Department continues to closely monitor the situation and ensure the availability of appropriate medical care for all affected individuals,” the bulletin said.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the leak. The department has also called for a review of industrial safety systems, emergency response protocols and safety audits of similar facilities in the district