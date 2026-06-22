Tamil Nadu: Ammonia leak death toll climbs to five; 67 workers remain hospitalised

A Health and Family Welfare Department bulletin issued on Monday morning said a total of 74 persons were affected by the leak that occurred on Sunday at the facility located in the Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai area. While two deaths had been reported till 8 pm on Sunday, three more workers succumbed during the night, taking the toll to five. Two persons have since been discharged.

According to the department, those exposed to the gas reported symptoms including breathlessness, irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, coughing, chest discomfort and respiratory distress.