NEET-UG 2026: Wary, worn aspirants from Tamil Nadu skip re-test

CHENNAI: Attendance was significantly lower in the NEET-UG 2026 re-test conducted across central Tamil Nadu districts, including Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Karur and Pudukkottai, on Sunday, with many students opting to skip the examination.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, officials said the turnout was lower than expected as several candidates who had appeared for the main examination were reluctant to undergo the process again.
Many students reportedly chose not to appear for the re-test, saying that they did not want to undergo another round of mental stress. Officials attributed the fall in numbers to apprehensions that the re-test would be more difficult contributed to the low attendance in some centres.
Students who appeared for the re-test said the Physics and Chemistry sections were considerably more difficult than those in the main examination and featured lengthier questions. Several candidates said the Physics section was particularly time-consuming, making it challenging to complete the paper within the stipulated duration.
While more than 90 per cent attendance was reportedly recorded in most states across the country, the noticeable absence of students in parts of Tamil Nadu has raised questions.
Officials are assessing the reasons behind the lower participation, with student fatigue and reluctance to reappear for the examination emerging as key factors.