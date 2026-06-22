TN govt to bear expenses of transporting victims’ bodies after ammonia leak, Minister Farvas tells TN Assembly

Making a statement under Rule 110 on the third day of the Assembly session, the minister described the incident as an “unexpected accident” and said five workers had died due to the ammonia leak.

Minister says 74 workers affected

Farvas said 70 women and four men were affected in the incident and were undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

He added that the state government would make arrangements, at its own expense, to send the bodies of the deceased workers to their respective hometowns.