TN govt to bear expenses of transporting victims’ bodies after ammonia leak, Minister Farvas tells TN Assembly

CHENNAI: Labour Welfare Minister Mohamed Farvas on Monday informed the Assembly that the Tamil Nadu government will bear the expenses of transporting the bodies of the five deceased workers from northern states to their native places following the ammonia gas leak at a shrimp processing unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district.
Making a statement under Rule 110 on the third day of the Assembly session, the minister described the incident as an “unexpected accident” and said five workers had died due to the ammonia leak.
Farvas said 70 women and four men were affected in the incident and were undergoing treatment at various hospitals.
He added that the state government would make arrangements, at its own expense, to send the bodies of the deceased workers to their respective hometowns.
The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a shrimp processing unit in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam rose to five on Monday after three more workers succumbed during the night.
According to a Health and Family Welfare Department bulletin, a total of 74 workers were affected by the leak that occurred on Sunday at the facility in the Kannigaipair-Manjangaranai area. Two deaths had been reported till 8 pm on Sunday, while three more workers died later, taking the toll to five. Two patients have since been discharged.
Health officials said those exposed to the gas experienced symptoms such as breathlessness, irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, coughing, chest discomfort and respiratory distress.
Of the 67 workers currently undergoing treatment, 29 have been admitted to Vels Medical College Hospital, 18 to Venkateshwara Medical College Hospital, 10 to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and 10 to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Several patients remain on ventilator support and under intensive monitoring.
The Health Department said emergency medical teams and ambulances were rushed to the site immediately after the incident.
District administration officials, police personnel, fire and rescue services, and public health authorities were mobilised to coordinate rescue operations and provide treatment to the affected workers.