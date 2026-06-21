Tiruvallur gas leak: TN govt confirms 2 deaths; many battling for life in ICU, ventilator support

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district that killed at least two workers and left several others critically injured, and constituted a three-member committee to investigate the incident and recommend further action.
The committee, comprising the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Additional Director of Public Health, has been directed to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days.
While reports from Tiruvallur said at least six died, and added that the toll may rise further, the State government said the death count was two while the others are undergoing treatment.
The incident occurred at St Peter & Paul Seafood Exports at Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam, where ammonia reportedly leaked from the processing facility and spread across the premises. Several workers experienced breathing difficulties after being exposed to the gas.
According to official sources, more than 70 workers were admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital. Seven workers were shifted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, where they were placed on ventilator support. Hospital authorities said one of them was in a critical condition. At least nine women workers were admitted to the intensive care unit at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, while five others were also undergoing treatment there.
Sources said around 120 migrant workers, including women from Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand, were staying on the factory premises. Several workers complained of breathlessness, while some reportedly suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose.
The Chief Minister directed Information Technology Minister and Tiruvallur district monitoring minister R Kumar, along with monitoring officer KP Karthikeyan, IAS, to visit the district and coordinate with the Collector and local administration to ensure treatment and relief measures for those affected.
Vijay also instructed Minister for Public Works, Highways and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna and Minister for School Education A Rajmohan to rush to Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital and RGGGH to facilitate the best possible care to patients in coordination with the Deans of the respective institutions.
Separately, the Health and Family Welfare Department constituted a committee headed by Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Dean Dr K Shantharam to examine the medical aspects of the incident and submit a report.
Meanwhile, Labour Welfare Minister J Mohamed Farvas said a detailed inquiry would be conducted into the ammonia leak and action would be taken against those found responsible. He said the government would initiate appropriate measures based on the findings of the committee constituted by the Chief Minister.
“Action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry report submitted by the committee. Those responsible for any lapses will face appropriate action,” the minister told DT Next.
He also said compensation would be provided without delay to the affected workers.
Following a request from the district administration, the National Disaster Response Force’s 4th Battalion at Arakkonam deployed a specialised Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) response team to the site. A 30-member team equipped with personal protective equipment, gas detection devices and rescue equipment has been engaged in containment, assessment and safety operations in coordination with district authorities.
Officials said efforts were under way to assess the impact of the leak, identify the cause and ensure the safety of workers and residents in the surrounding areas.