Tiruvallur gas leak: TN govt confirms 2 deaths; many battling for life in ICU, ventilator support

Many in ICU, some on ventilator support

The incident occurred at St Peter & Paul Seafood Exports at Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam, where ammonia reportedly leaked from the processing facility and spread across the premises. Several workers experienced breathing difficulties after being exposed to the gas.

According to official sources, more than 70 workers were admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital. Seven workers were shifted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, where they were placed on ventilator support. Hospital authorities said one of them was in a critical condition. At least nine women workers were admitted to the intensive care unit at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, while five others were also undergoing treatment there.

Sources said around 120 migrant workers, including women from Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand, were staying on the factory premises. Several workers complained of breathlessness, while some reportedly suffered bleeding from the mouth and nose.