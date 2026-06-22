US strike on alleged drug boat kills 2, leaves 6 survivors, in eastern Pacific Ocean

The latest attack — which now number at more than 60 — brings the number of people who have been killed in boat strikes by the US military to more than 210 people since the Trump administration began targeting those it calls “narcoterrorists” in early September.

It is unclear if the survivors of this strike, or the one conducted on June 16 which left two survivors, were rescued. However, in both cases, US Central Command said that they notified the US Coast Guard. The Pentagon did not immediately answer questions about the out