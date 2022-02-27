Over 3000 protesters detained in Russia for anti-war protests

Moscow :





The police detained at least 1967 people on February 24, 634 on February 25 and 492 on February 26, added the group. Protests were seen in cities across Russia, where thousands of people defied police threats to take to central squares and protest against the military operations announced by President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.









Demonstrators also gathered outside the White House in the US on Friday for a rally that followed hours of demonstrations outside the Russian embassy throughout the day. "To publicly protest against President Putin and his war is a deeply courageous act. Their actions show the world that despite the Kremlin's propaganda, there are Russians who profoundly disagree with what he (Putin) is doing in Ukraine," White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said on Thursday.