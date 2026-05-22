Tiruchy: Fully drunk man bites 80-year-old woman in sexual assault bid

Later, they handed him over to the Nagore police, who arrested him and are investigating further. The injured old woman was sent to the Nagore Government Hospital for treatment, and later, she was discharged after treatment.

The probe identified the man as Anandan (45) from Anadacherry in Mayiladuthurai district. Based on the information, the Nagapattinam DSP Ramachandramoorthy went to the Nagore police station and conducted further inquiry.