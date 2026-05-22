Tiruchy: Fully drunk man bites 80-year-old woman in sexual assault bid

TIRUCHY: In a rare incident, a 45-year-old man who was under the influence of alcohol attempted to sexually assault an 80-year-old woman after brutally biting her in broad daylight. The public secured him and handed him over to the police on Friday.
Sources said that an 80-year-old woman from Uthama Cholapuram in Nagapattinam was grazing the goats along the road in the locality on Friday, when a 45-year-old man who was completely drunk attempted to sexually assault her. When the old woman tried to escape from him, he bit her cheeks. Soon, the woman screamed and raised an alarm. Alerted, the passersby rushed to the spot and secured him. As he attempted to escape, the public manhandled him.
Later, they handed him over to the Nagore police, who arrested him and are investigating further. The injured old woman was sent to the Nagore Government Hospital for treatment, and later, she was discharged after treatment.
The probe identified the man as Anandan (45) from Anadacherry in Mayiladuthurai district. Based on the information, the Nagapattinam DSP Ramachandramoorthy went to the Nagore police station and conducted further inquiry.