Madras HC says mother can donate kidney to son without DNA test

However, the authorisation committee refused to approve the transplant, alleging that the relationship between the donor and the recipient had not been established.

It was argued that the authorisation order had been passed in a mechanical manner without appreciating the documents filed and was therefore arbitrary.

The parties also argued that the order did not provide any appropriate reason or specify any further requirement for approving the request. It was thus contended that the order violated the principles of natural justice.

After hearing both sides, the court observed that when the donor claimed that the patient was none other than her own biological son, it was unable to understand why the request of the petitioners had been casually ignored.