SC questions quota to children of economically, educationally advanced families in backward classes

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a plea challenging a Karnataka High Court judgment which upheld the exclusion of the petitioner, whose parents are both state government employees, from reservation.

"If both parents are IAS officers, why should they have reservations? With educational and economic empowerment, there is social mobility.

"So then again, to seek reservation for the children, we will never get out of it," the bench observed while issuing notice in the matter.

The top court remarked that if the parents of students are in good jobs with handsome incomes, then the children should get out of reservation.