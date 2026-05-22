Coimbatore: Boy ends life over scoring poor marks in class ten exam

COIMBATORE: A 15 year old boy ended his life by suicide depressed over scoring poor marks in class ten examination in Tirupur.
Police said Srivarshan, 15, son of Karthikeyan and Ponnuthayi from Swarnapuri Avenue near 15 Velampalayam, was studying class ten at a Government Higher Secondary School in Anupparpalayam.
He scored 275 out of 500 in the class ten examination. As his parents scolded him for scoring poor marks, the boy appeared depressed. When his parents had gone away to work, the boy who was alone at home had ended his life by hanging on Thursday. The 15 Velampalayam police have registered a case and further inquiry is underway.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable.
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